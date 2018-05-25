news

Coat of Arms is revealed for the new Duchess of Sussex

Meghan, la duquesa de Sussex, y su esposo, el prÃ­ncipe Enrique, durante una fiesta en los jardines del Palacio de Buckingham en honor al prÃ­ncipe Carlos por sus aÃ±os de trabajo caritativo, el martes 22 de mayo del 2018 en Londres. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo vÃ­a AP)

LONDON (AP) - Britain's Kensington Palace has given details of the newly created Coat of Arms for the former Meghan Markle - an honor which is accorded by tradition to the nobility.

The Coat of Arms for the Duchess of Sussex, as she is now formally known, includes symbols that invoke the former actress' background and look to her future.

It features a blue background that represents the Pacific Ocean and golden rays of sunshine reminiscent of California, her home state in America. The shield includes three quills, representing the power of words.

A collection of golden poppies, California's state flower, sit on the grass beneath the shield together with wintersweet, which grows at Kensington Palace.

Officials said Meghan, who wed Prince Harry on May 19 in a spectacular ceremony at Windsor Castle, worked closely with the College of Arms in London to create the design.

