Algeria denies rights abuses in migrant expulsions

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - Algeria's government denies any human rights abuses against African migrants who have been expelled from the country in large numbers, refuting U.N. allegations.

The country's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement Thursday that Algeria was carrying out the expulsions according to both its own laws and international obligations and denounced the allegations as a concerted campaign by non-governmental organizations that have unfairly damaged the country's relationship with its southern neighbors.

The U.N. High Commission on Human Rights has called on Algeria to stop the mass expulsions, saying they violate international human rights law.