Spain issues arrest warrant for rapper convicted over lyrics

MADRID (AP) - Authorities in Spain have issued an arrest warrant for a Spanish rapper sentenced to prison for lyrics that praised terror groups and insulted the royal family.

A prosecutor's statement says Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran, a 24-year-old rap singer and composer from Palma de Mallorca best known as Valtonyc, is being sought.

The statement Thursday said the rapper was supposed to turn himself in voluntarily to serve a two-year sentence. It said national and European arrest warrants have been issued in his name.

Courts ruled that he distributed songs online that praised terrorism, insulted Spanish royals and threatened a Spanish politician with violence.

In February, the Supreme Court rejected Beltran's argument that he was expressing his right to free speech and that rap songs aim to be provocative.