Argentina abortion bill to be voted in lower house in June

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - Lawmakers in Argentina's lower house say they will vote next month on legislation that would legalize elective abortion.

The bill allowing elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy was introduced earlier this year. It has the support of 70 lawmakers from across the political spectrum and needs 129 votes to pass in the 257-seat Chamber of Deputies. If it is adopted, the bill would then go to the Senate.

President Mauricio Macri has said he would not veto the measure if it passed, though he opposes abortion.

Lawmakers said Thursday they expect to vote on the measure June 13.

It comes at a time of a public outcry over a 10-year-old pregnant girl who was raped by her stepfather. The victim was not allowed to undergo an abortion.