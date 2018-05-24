$28.6 million in cash seized in ex-Malaysia PM's graft probe

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Amar Singh speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, May 25, 2018. Police have revealed that the total amount of cash seized from Pavilion Residences as part of its investigations into 1MDB also total of 72 bags were seized, and from that 72 bags, 35 of the bags contained cash. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Amar Singh speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, May 25, 2018. Police have revealed that the total amount of cash seized from Pavilion Residences as part of its investigations into 1MDB also total of 72 bags were seized, and from that 72 bags, 35 of the bags contained cash. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysian police say the cash stashed in bags at an apartment linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak and seized in a money-laundering investigation amounted to 114 million ringgit ($28.6 million).

Police seized 284 expensive designer handbags and 72 items of luggage stuffed with cash, jewelry and watches from an unoccupied apartment at a high-end Kuala Lumpur condominium May 18.

Allegations of corruption at the 1MDB state investment fund led to Najib's shocking defeat in May 9 elections, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Commercial crime investigations chief Amar Singh says 35 of the items of luggage contained cash in 26 denominations, largely Malaysia and Singapore currency, amounting to 114 million ringgit. Singh said police are still assessing the value of jewelry and watches in the other 37 items of luggage.