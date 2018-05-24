Plaster falls from La Scala arches, no one injured

MILAN (AP) - Plaster has fallen from the outside arches of the La Scala opera house's entrance, but no one was injured.

La Scala spokesman Paolo Bessana said Thursday that humidity from recent rains apparently loosened the plaster from the stone structure. He said checks are being made on the rest of the external archways to see if plaster had been loosened elsewhere. The area remained cordoned off, and theater-goers to an evening benefit dance performance will enter through the neighboring archways.

La Scala's facade was redone during a major, three-year renovation completed in 2004.

A Spanish tourist was killed last year when a piece of stone fell from a transept inside the Santa Croce Basilica in Florence.