Actress Priyanka Chopra visits Rohingya kids in Bangladesh

Priyanka Chopra, Indian Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gestures during a press conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, May 24, 2018. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) - Priyanka Chopra, actress and a goodwill ambassador of the U.N.'s children's agency, says the world should be more compassionate to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya children who desperately need help in Bangladeshi camps where they have been sheltered.

Some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine state since late August to escape military-led violence and are now seeking U.N. protection to return home. Almost 60 percent of the total refugees are children, and 60 babies are being born every day in camps in Bangladesh.

Chopra went on a four-day tour to Bangladesh, visiting camps in Cox's Bazar district bordering Myanmar and meeting refugees, especially children.

In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press in Bangladesh's capital, Chopra said the world should open its heart to the Rohingya children.

