London couple convicted of murdering nanny, burning her body

LONDON (AP) - A couple has been found guilty of murdering their French nanny and burning her body on a bonfire in their London backyard.

A jury at London's Central Criminal Court convicted 35-year-old Sabrina Kouider and 40-year-old Ouissem Medouni on Thursday after six days of deliberation.

The couple denied killing Sophie Lionnet, though they admitted disposing of the body. Each defendant blamed the other for the death of the 21-year-old Frenchwoman.

Prosecutors say the pair killed Lionnet after becoming obsessed with the belief she was in league with Kouider's ex-boyfriend Mark Walton, a founding member of Irish boy band Boyzone.