news

Pope to China Catholics: Make gestures showing communion

20180523_ap_d42409f00ccf45a4a0e904f959be0c2d-879a2f033a594b879e76cec0d1f4c680
Pope Francis waves upon his arrival in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, for his weekly general audience, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis is urging Chinese Catholics to make gestures of reconciliation that show they are in full communion with the Holy See.

Pope Francis waves upon his arrival in St. Peter´s Square at the Vatican, for his weekly general audience, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Pope to China Catholics: Make gestures showing communion

Francis made the comments during his Wednesday general audience, amid what appears to be another stall in the Vatican's longstanding efforts to reach a deal with Beijing over the appointment of bishops.

Francis led thousands of people in prayer that Chinese Catholics can live their faith serenely "and can make gestures of fraternity, harmony and reconciliation in full communion" with the pope.

China's government bars Catholics from having contact with the Vatican and allows worship only in government-monitored churches. Millions remain loyal to the pope and worship in secret, underground churches, whose priests and parishioners are frequently detained and harassed.

More Coverage

Published: