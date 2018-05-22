Greatest Everest woman climber wants to be an inspiration

In this April 3, 2018 file photo, mountain climber Lhakpa Sherpa prepares to start her shift as a dishwasher at the Whole Foods Market in West Hartford, Conn. Lhakpa Sherpa scaled Mount Everest for the ninth time, shattering her own record for the most climbs by a woman. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - The greatest woman climber of Mount Everest who just returned from her ninth successful ascent of the highest peak says she wants to be an inspiration to all women so they too can achieve their dreams.

Lhakpa Sherpa was guiding some 50 climbers with her brother when she scaled the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) peak last week, breaking her own record for the most climbs by a woman.

The 44-year-old says she is returning next year for another climb.

She says she's also looking forward to seeing her three children back in Connecticut, where she works as a dishwasher at the Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.