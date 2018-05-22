news

Poland breaks with EU, voices empathy with US stance on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, greets Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz at the State Department in Washington, Monday, May 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Polish leaders are planning to defend the U.S. government's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal within the European Union, where the decision has been strongly criticized.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that Poland wants to be an "informal go-between" and to explain to EU members and U.S. officials the positions of the other.

The Polish government's mediation offer departs somewhat from the united front EU leaders displayed last week in voicing their continued support for the landmark nuclear deal.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Monday during a visit to Washington that Poland stands with the rest of the EU in seeking actions to limit economic damage from the Trump administration's move, "while as for the strategic and security dimension, we also understand the U.S. concerns."

