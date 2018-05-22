news

US bishop at royal wedding thought invitation was a prank

The Most Rev Bishop Michael Curry, primate of the Episcopal Church, speaks during the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) - The American bishop whose sermon caused a stir at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle thought the invitation was a prank.

Rev. Michael Curry told ITV that he thought "somebody was doing an April Fools' joke on me."

Curry's sermon, entitled "The Power of Love," was one of the most discussed moments during Saturday's wedding.

But Curry says Tuesday he "had no idea" his speech had caused such a stir and that he sat down and thought - "I hope that was OK."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple are now known, will attend their first royal engagement as a married couple Tuesday at a Buckingham Palace party marking Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

