Funeral for Polish WWII hero held in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - A funeral with military honors for a World War II hero and Warsaw Rising fighter has been held in the Polish capital.

Stanislaw Likiernik, who had Jewish roots, was 16 when Nazi Germany invaded Poland, starting the war. He joined Poland's resistance fighters, the Home Army, and took part in sabotage actions like blowing up German army transports and executions of Nazi informers. He fought and was injured in the failed struggle to liberate Warsaw in 1944. His heroics were an inspiration for a popular novel and film.

After the war he settled in Paris, where he studied political science. After the 1956 easing of the communist regime, he often visited Poland.

Likiernik died April 17 in France and his funeral Monday was at the military section of Powazki cemetery.