Poland's Walesa visits disabled protesters in parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Former Polish president and anti-communist leader Lech Walesa met Monday with disabled people and their parents who have been staging a sit-in in the parliament for over a month, offering them his solidarity and strongly denouncing the country's populist government.

Several young adults in wheelchairs and their parents, their full-time caretakers, want more state aid, a demand that the government has not fully met. While the numbers of protesters are small, their occupation of a corridor in parliament has received heavy coverage in the Polish media, becoming a headache for the conservative ruling party.

Walesa, a strong government critic, joined them Monday morning for about an hour, taking a seat and telling them: "You called me, so here I am."

"I would like to make a contribution to your fight," Walesa said.

The ruling party, Law and Justice, is strongly pro-Catholic and won elections in 2015 promising to help the poor and other disadvantaged people, but now faces accusations of treating society's weakest members in a heartless way.

The president, prime minister and the minister for social policies have all visited the protesters and have met some of their demands, but say the state just cannot afford to pay them everything that they want.

The protesters, whose families receive some state aid, are requesting an additional 500 zlotys per month (115 euros; $135) to cover physical therapy needs.

Law and Justice leaders also accuse opposition lawmakers, who let the protesters into parliament, of using them as a tool in a political fight. With criticism rising, the parliament issued a statement on the weekend saying that officials there were treating the protesters with "respect and empathy."

Walesa listened to one of the mothers saying the families have felt humiliated by the government. But most of his comments were directed at criticizing the government.

"Those few people who are in power are chiefly intent on sowing discord. Through quarrels and feuding they are trying to stay in power," Walesa said. "We must remove these people from power as soon as we can. They fight evil with evil and lawlessness with lawlessness."

Walesa was the leader of the Solidarity freedom movement in the 1980s that helped topple communism. As Poland emerged as a new democracy he served as president from 1990-95.

Today he is deeply disliked by leaders of Law and Justice, who accuse him of having collaborated with the communist secret police in the 1970s and of mismanaging the country's transition from communism to democracy, allowing former communists to continue to have too much influence in the new system.

Walesa denies those accusations.