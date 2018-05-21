Duchess of Sussex offers insight into her new role

LONDON (AP) - Meghan Markle has offered a glimpse of how she sees her new role as the Duchess of Sussex in a biography posted on the royal website hours after the former actress married Britain's Prince Harry.

The newly minted duchess' biography highlights her focus on social issues and notes that she campaigned successfully at age 11 to have a company change the sexist language it used to sell dishwashing soap.

Meghan Markle during her wedding ceremony to Britain's Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Owen Humphreys/pool photo via AP)

The page quotes her as saying: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist."

The biography does not mention of the seven years she spent playing Rachel Zane in the U.S. television drama "Suits."

Prince Harry and his bride were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they were married Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.