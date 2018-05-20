Erdogan in Sarajevo to rally European Turks for re-election

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Erdogan called snap presidential and parliamentary elections a year and a half before schedule. The elections will usher in a new executive presidential system that increases the powers of the president. (Presidential Press Service/Pool via AP)

ISTANBUL (AP) - Turkey's president has arrived in the Bosnian capital to address supporters living in Europe, ahead of snap elections in his country.

Thousands of Turks are expected to attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Sarajevo rally on Sunday after he meets with his Bosnian Muslim counterpart. It's the only campaign stop Erdogan will be making in Europe, after Austria, Germany and the Netherlands announced they would not allow election rallies.

Turkey will vote on June 24 -more than a year earlier than scheduled- in parliamentary and presidential elections, ushering in a new system of governance.

The executive presidency, which narrowly passed in a referendum in April 2017, will concentrate more powers in the president's hands and abolish the office of the prime minister.

More than 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote from June 7.