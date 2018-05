Britain's top diplomat honors Argentines killed in Falklands

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, second from left, and Argentine Foreign Secretary Jorge Faurie, left, pay tribute at the Monument of the Fallen Soldiers in honor of soldiers who died in the Falklands War in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, second from left, and Argentine Foreign Secretary Jorge Faurie, left, pay tribute at the Monument of the Fallen Soldiers in honor of soldiers who died in the Falklands War in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has honored Argentine soldiers who fought Britain in the Falkland Islands.

Johnson is in Argentina for a Group of 20 meeting and he laid a wreath Sunday at the Monument of the Fallen Soldiers in Buenos Aires. He was accompanied by Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie.

This is only the second time a high British official has been on Argentine soil to pay tribute to the 255 British and 649 Argentine soldiers who died during the 74-day conflict in 1982. Prince Charles did so in front of the same monument during a 1999 visit.

Johnson's stop in Argentina is the first time in 22 years that a British foreign secretary has visited the country.

Argentina still claims the islands, which it calls the Malvinas.