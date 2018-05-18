Bias fears justified; Wilders gets new appeals judges

FILE - In this Sunday, March 5, 2017 file photo, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders answers question from the media during an election campaign stop outside De Telegraaf newspaper buildings in Amsterdam Netherlands. Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders has begun an appeal against his 2016 conviction for inciting discrimination and insulting Moroccans by calling for the Hague Appeals Court judges in his case to be replaced, arguing they were not impartial. Wilders said Thursday, May 17, 2018, â€œI am here against my will; the least I expected was that you would give me a fair hearing.â€� (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders will get new judges in his appeal against his 2016 conviction for inciting discrimination and insulting Moroccans, after an independent panel ruled that the original judges may have been biased.

Judges reviewing Wilders' request to replace the original appeals panel said Friday his fear that the panel was biased "can be objectively justified."

In a tweet, Wilders called the ruling "tremendous."

Wilders' lawyer argued Thursday that the original judges showed bias by rejecting his request to call more witnesses and carry out further investigations in the appeal case. Friday's ruling says the judges did not sufficiently reason their rejection.

Wilders was convicted in December 2016 but given no punishment for comments before and after 2014 municipal elections that judges deemed insulting to Moroccans.