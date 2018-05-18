Militant turned populist cleric Sadr wins Iraqi election

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, seen in the banner, attend open-air Friday prayers past a in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, May 18, 2018. Iraqâ€™s Muqtada al-Sadr, the maverick Shiite cleric who pipped Iranâ€™s favored candidates to come first in national elections, says he wants to form a government that puts Iraqis first. Arabic on al-Sadr's campaign poster reads: "elections."(AP Photo/ Karim Kadim)

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, seen in the banner, attend open-air Friday prayers past a in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, May 18, 2018. Iraqâ€™s Muqtada al-Sadr, the maverick Shiite cleric who pipped Iranâ€™s favored candidates to come first in national elections, says he wants to form a government that puts Iraqis first. Arabic on al-Sadr's campaign poster reads: "elections."(AP Photo/ Karim Kadim)

BAGHDAD (AP) - Iraq's electoral commission says a political coalition led by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has won the most seats in Iraq's national parliamentary elections, according to the release of complete results.

The announcement early Saturday morning came nearly a week after Iraqis cast their vote on May 12.

Partial results were announced earlier in the week, but allegations of irregularities and fraud delayed the complete count.

The vote was marked by record low turnout that benefited al-Sadr who maintains loyal supporters who made it out to the polls when apathy kept many millions away.

No one alliance won an outright majority and negotiations over forming the government are expected to drag on for months as parties try to form a bloc large enough to gain a majority in parliament.