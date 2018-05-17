UN peacekeeper killed in ambush in Central African Republic

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) - The United Nations says a peacekeeper from Mauritania has been killed in Central African Republic.

A statement says the peacekeeper was killed in an ambush south of Alindao town in the impoverished country that since 2013 has faced deadly sectarian violence.

Eight other Mauritanian peacekeepers were wounded Thursday morning in the attack by suspected anti-Balaka fighters. Five of the peacekeepers are in grave condition.

The statement says the attack occurred as the peacekeepers were escorting a convoy with the mission.

The U.N. mission in Central African Republic is one of the deadliest current peacekeeping missions, with 63 peacekeepers killed as of the end of April. Three have been killed this year, with more than 40 wounded.