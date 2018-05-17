British PM says courage needed on Macedonian-Greek name spat

British Prime Minister Theresa May, center right, is welcomed by her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, center left, upon her arrival at the government building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, May 17, 2018. British Prime Minister May arrived in brief official visit to Macedonia, the first visit to Western Balkans by serving UK's Prime Minister for almost 20 years. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

British Prime Minister Theresa May, center right, is welcomed by her Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev, center left, upon her arrival at the government building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, May 17, 2018. British Prime Minister May arrived in brief official visit to Macedonia, the first visit to Western Balkans by serving UK's Prime Minister for almost 20 years. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) - Britain's prime minister has urged Macedonia and Greece to show courage in ongoing efforts to resolve a dispute over Macedonia's name, which has frustrated the country's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says a solution will require a willingness to make difficult decisions. She spoke after talks Thursday in Skopje with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Macedonia and Greece have been at odds over the small Balkan country's name for the past 27 years. Greece says it implies territorial claims on its own northern province with the same name, and on ancient Greek history. Macedonia denies that.

The dispute has prompted Athens to hinder Macedonia's NATO and EU membership bids.

May's was the first visit to Macedonia by a British prime minister in two decades.