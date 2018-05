Cannes: Brazilians stress land plight of indigenous people

Cast and crew from the film 'The Dead and The Other' Thiago Macedo Correia, from left, producer Ricardo Alves Jr., producer Isabella Nader, co-director Renee Nader Messora, co-director Joao Salaviza and actor Ihjac Kraho, right, hold placards calling for the demarcation of indigenous lands and a halt to the genocide of indigenous people in Brazil, upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Dogman' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) - Cast and crew members of the Brazilian film "The Dead and the Other" held up placards on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet Wednesday to protest what they called "the genocide" of indigenous people in Brazil.

The movie is based on the filmmakers' experience living for nearly a year in a village of Kraho people in north Brazil. It is playing in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

Co-directors Joao Salaviza and Renee Nader Messora joined actor Ihjac Kraho in displaying the signs calling for the protection of indigenous lands. They were attending the premiere of "Dogman."

Brazilian politicians last year changed how land is to be demarcated for 900,000 aboriginal people. Activists maintain that without more protection, indigenous groups are being pushed off their land in violent disputes.