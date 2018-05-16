French President to host meetings in Riviera holiday retreat

FILE - In this July 1, 2014 file photo, people bathe in front of the Fort de Bregancon, which has been the holiday retreat of French presidents for decades, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France. French President Emmanuel Macron considers inviting world leaders to hold top diplomatic meetings at a paradisiac fortress jutting out from the shore of the French Riviera. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)

PARIS (AP) - French President Emmanuel Macron is thinking about inviting world leaders to a 13th century fortress on the French Riviera for summer diplomatic meetings.

Surrounded by the turquoise water of the Mediterranean Sea, the Fort de Bregancon has been the holiday retreat of French leaders for decades.

Macron's predecessor, Francois Hollande, broke with tradition and decided to open the site to visitors instead of vacationing there.

Macron just spent his first weekend there with his wife, Brigitte, and has decided to re-employ the fort as the president's summer residence and to host mini summits there.

The fortress, isolated on a small peninsula, can be easily secured. The site still will be open to the public when the president is not using it.