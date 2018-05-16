news

Top Greek judge quits over bailout measures spat

Pensioners take part in a protest outside the Labor ministry in central Athens, on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The government has repeatedly cut pensions as part of the country's three international bailouts. More cuts are planned in 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - The head of Greece's highest court has resigned over a legal spat surrounding austerity measures that will be imposed after the country's bailout ends in August.

In a rare televised address, Council of State chairman Nikos Sakellariou announced his resignation Wednesday in protest over leaks over an ongoing legal challenge made to the court against pension cuts planned to take effect next year.

Sakellariou, whose term ended in six weeks, made the announcement as lead bailout negotiators launched talks in Athens with government ministers, and pensioners' associations took to the streets for a second day in protest.

The 67-year-old judge criticized the planned cuts, arguing they would drive a large section of the public "into total desperation."

