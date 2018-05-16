More Chilean sex abuse victims speak up during pope summit

VATICAN CITY (AP) - A group of Chilean church sex abuse victims is making its voice heard as the country's Catholic leadership meets with Pope Francis, demanding that the Vatican recognize crimes, cover-ups and the need for reparation.

A statement from six named victims of the Marist Brothers religious community - and other unnamed abuse survivors - was issued Wednesday on the second day of the emergency summit Francis convened with 34 Chilean bishops.

The scandal within the Marists, who operate schools in 79 countries, exploded in August when the community revealed that at least 14 minors had been abused by a brother. Another brother abused at least five more.

In their statement, the victims said the Marists were still covering up the crimes, as well as attacking the credibility of survivors.