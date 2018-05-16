news

Millions of Muslims prepare for start of fasting in Ramadan

20180516_ap_026f2f013c3e4387a2eab2dc7e4869ce-0ad3fcd66fc74f9b936fd587589c6051
An Afghan dry fruits vendor waits for customers a market ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Last minute preparations are underway as Muslims around the world stock up on groceries and dates for evening meals to break dawn-to-dusk fasting during the month of Ramadan.

An Afghan dry fruits vendor waits for customers a market ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, when they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Millions of Muslims prepare for start of fasting in Ramadan

Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority nations, like Egypt and Indonesia, declared Ramadan would begin Thursday based on a moon-sighting methodology. Muslims follow a lunar calendar, and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

Some mosques in the U.S. have already declared the start of fasting Wednesday while others will begin Thursday.

The Ramadan fast, in which food and even water is prohibited, is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. It is also a chance to kick addictions like caffeine and cigarettes.

More Coverage

Published: