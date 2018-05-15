Man on trial over Sydney bombings and shootings in 1980s

SYDNEY (AP) - A 71-year-old man is on trial over a series of Sydney bombings and shootings that terrorized Australia's legal fraternity more than 30 years ago.

Leonard John Warwick pleaded not guilty in the New South Wales state Supreme Court to four murder charges and 20 other charges relating to crimes between 1980 and 1985. The crime spree became known as the Family Court bombings because it targeted Family Court judges and their families.

Opening the trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Ken McKay told the judge that Warwick had been involved in a long-running Family Court dispute with his former wife Andrea Blanchard over their infant daughter that "inextricably linked" him to the crimes. He faces a potential life sentence.

The trial is to continue July 9 before a judge with no jury.

