At least 40 passengers missing after India ferry capsizes

HYDERABAD, India (AP) - Rescuers are searching for at least 40 people missing after a river ferry capsized in heavy winds in rural south India.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister N. Chinarajappa says 20 people swam to safety Tuesday evening after the ferry flipped on the Godavari River.

He says others including a group traveling to a wedding are missing.

Local fishermen have rescued survivors and officials deployed police and a team from the National Disasters Relief Force to the scene.

But the search was slowed by poor communications in the area and the fall of darkness.

Ferry disasters occur frequently in India with overcrowded boats.

There were no immediate reports of overcrowding Tuesday and the ferry captain quickly reported to the local police station to give a statement.