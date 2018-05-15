Top 3 diamonds fetch $24.1M at Sotheby's auction in Geneva

A Sotheby's employee displays The Farnese Blue during a preview at Sotheby's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. One of the foremost Historic Diamonds The Farnese Blue emerges onto the market for the first time after three centuries in the same Family. Given to Elisabeth Farnese, Queen of Spain in 1715, The 6.16 carat diamond has passed down through four of Europe's most important royal families to ever appear at an auction. The auction will take place in Geneva on May 15, 2018. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

A Sotheby's employee displays The Farnese Blue during a preview at Sotheby's, in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. One of the foremost Historic Diamonds The Farnese Blue emerges onto the market for the first time after three centuries in the same Family. Given to Elisabeth Farnese, Queen of Spain in 1715, The 6.16 carat diamond has passed down through four of Europe's most important royal families to ever appear at an auction. The auction will take place in Geneva on May 15, 2018. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) - Sotheby's says two white diamond rings have sold for a combined $17.4 million at a Geneva auction, while a blue diamond given to the queen of Spain over three centuries ago brought over $6.7 million.

All three topped pre-sale estimates Tuesday. None of the buyers were identified by name.

The Farnese Blue is a 6.16-carat, pear-shaped blue diamond given in 1715 to Elisabeth Farnese, wife of King Philip V of Spain. It appeared at auction for the first time after being passed down through royal families in Spain, France, Italy and Austria. It had been expected to fetch $3.7 million-$5.3 million.

Sotheby's spring sale also included two D-color white diamonds discovered in Botswana. A 51.7-carat round-cut diamond ring sold for $9.2 million. A 50.4-carat oval-cut diamond went for $8.1 million.