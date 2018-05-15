Indonesia police shoot dead suspected militant, arrest 13

Police officers stand guard near curious onlookers during a raid on the house of the family that carried the bombing of Surabaya police headquarters, in Surabaya, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The Indonesian family brought its 7-year-old daughter to the suicide bomb attack it launched Monday on the police headquarters in the country's second-largest city, authorities said, a day after members of another family conducted coordinated suicide bombings on three city churches that killed a number of people. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesian police fatally shot a militant and arrested 13 others Tuesday suspected of links to suicide bombings carried out by two families in the country's second-largest city.

Surabaya police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said the militant died in a shootout in a Surabaya neighborhood with counter-terrorism police, who had tried to arrest him over possible involvement in the attacks that killed at least 12 people.

He said raids in Surabaya and its neighboring cities of Malang and Pasuruan resulted in 13 arrests.

Coordinated suicide bombings at three churches were carried out Sunday by a family of six that included girls aged 8 and 12.

A second family bombed Surabaya's police headquarters on Monday. Their 7-year-old daughter survived the attack.

All told, 25 people died in the two days of attacks including a total of 13 militants and their children.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for all the attacks in statements carried by its Aamaq news agency.

Earlier Tuesday, police searched the home of the family that bombed Surabaya's police headquarters.