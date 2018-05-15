Palestinian president in hospital for minor ear procedure

Chilea's President Sebastian Pinera, left, prepares to shake hands with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas as they pose for photos during a welcoming ceremony at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) - The Palestinian state news agency says the Palestinian president is in a hospital and set to undergo a minor ear operation.

The Wafa agency says Tuesday that President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to be discharged from the Ramallah hospital later in the day.

The 83-year-old Abbas has endured a series of recent health scares which have revived anxiety about a battle over who will succeed the Palestinian leader.

Abbas, a heavy smoker, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart troubles to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago. Last summer, he underwent a health checkup at a Ramallah hospital and separately dispelled rumors he had suffered a stroke.

Abbas insists he is fine, but potential successors are quietly jockeying for position.