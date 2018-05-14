news

Armenia's new PM meets with Russia's Putin for the 1st time

20180514_ap_7f4da06aacc0431f884df3ee3b09af70-0026a65148124279bef363464c5c6b2b
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with Armenia's new prime minister for the first time after former protest leader Nikol Pashinian was elected to the post.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, left, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 14, 2018. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Armenia's new PM meets with Russia's Putin for the 1st time

Nikol Pashinian, an opposition figure who spearheaded weeks of nationwide protests, was elected by parliament last week. He and his supporters had pressured the country's long-term leader, Serzh Sargsyan, to step down rather than seek a power grab. Sargsyan's ten-year rule was marred by widespread corruption.

Landlocked Armenia hosts an important Russian military base and has been reliant on Russia's cheap energy supplies.

After meeting with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Pashinian on Monday vowed to "give a new impetus" to Armenia's relations with Russia and said "no one has ever doubted" that Russia is a strategic ally for his country.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: