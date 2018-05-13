Will Alsop, UK architect with exuberant style, dies at 70

LONDON (AP) - British architect Will Alsop, whose exuberant buildings enliven cities on both sides of the Atlantic, has died. He was 70.

Marcos Rosello, a co-founder with Alsop of the architecture practice aLL Design, said Sunday that Alsop died on Saturday after a short illness.

Alsop told The Observer newspaper in 2007 that "architects are the only profession that actually deal in joy and delight - all the others deal in doom and gloom."

His buildings include the green, copper-clad Peckham Library in London, which won the Stirling Prize for architecture; London's futuristic North Greenwich Underground station; and the Sharp Center at the Ontario College of Art and Design in Toronto, a black-and-white box poised rakishly on red stilts.

Alsop is survived by his wife Sheila, a daughter and two sons.