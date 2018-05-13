Israelis go wild after Eurovision Song Contest victory

JERUSALEM (AP) - Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to celebrate their country's victory in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Fans celebrated early Sunday as Netta Barzilai was announced the winner in Portugal with her techno dance tune "Toy." They filled Rabin Square in front of City Hall, with some euphorically jumping into a public fountain.

Barzilai, 25, has become a sensation in Israel thanks to her spastic performance that includes a clucking sound like a chicken and barely decipherable words, as well as the use of a looping machine and synthesizer.

The win - Israel's first since 1998 and fourth overall - means it will host next year's contest. "Next time in Jerusalem!" Barzilai shouted.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to congratulate Barzilai, calling her Israel's "greatest ambassador."