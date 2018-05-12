Bomb attacks at 3 churches in Indonesia kill at least 3

Police officers set up police line near the the site where an explosion went off at Santa Maria church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, May 13, 2018. Media reports say simultaneous attacks on churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya have killed a number of people. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Three attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted three churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing at least three people and wounding more than 10 others, police and media reported.

The first attack at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic church killed two people, including the suspected bomber, and wounded 11, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told TVOne network. It was followed by a second explosion in another church that killed another person while two were rushed to a hospital.

Three more people were wounded in a third attack, Mangera said.

The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left five dead and five injured. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.