Indian Prime Minister Modi begins visit to Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun a two-day visit to Nepal as the two South Asian nations work to improve relations that were strained over Indian-backed ethnic protests in Nepal in 2015.

Modi first flew to southern Nepal, where he prayed at a revered Hindu temple and addressed a public rally, before heading to the capital, Kathmandu, for official meetings.

Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli flew to Janakpur in southern Nepal to welcome Modi.

Modi plans to visit two more important Hindu temples before flying home on Saturday.

