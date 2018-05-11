Indonesians protest US recognition of Jerusalem as capital

Protesters gather during a rally against the U.S. plan to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, at Monas, the national monument, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Thousands of Indonesian Muslims have staged a rally protesting President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

About 5,000 people flocked to Jakarta's landmark National Monument and unfurled Indonesian and Palestinian flags.

On Monday, the U.S. plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, five months after Trump recognized it as Israel's capital. Palestinians also claim it as their capital.

The protest was organized by a new umbrella group that includes the most influential government-sanctioned Indonesian Ulema Council and some hard-line activists as well. The protesters performed Friday prayers at the monument before dispersing.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of U.N. resolutions.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.