Catalan separatists aim to elect new regional president

MADRID (AP) - Separatist parties in Catalonia aim to elect one of their own as regional president by early next week, ending five months of political deadlock amid the restive region's attempts to secede from Spain.

The Catalan parliament said Friday that separatist lawmaker Quim Torra is set to be put forward for election in a vote Saturday. But the pro-independence parties don't have enough votes to elect him in the first round, so a second round will be held Monday when Torra can be elected by their slender majority. Unionist parties oppose Torra.

The Spanish government, which has repeatedly moved to block the wealthy region's attempts to break away, warned it won't budge from its firm line on Catalonia.

"The candidate who takes office in Catalonia must abide by the law and be the president of all Catalans, not just some of them," government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo told reporters after a weekly Cabinet meeting Friday.

The government took control of Catalonia, stripping it of its administrative autonomy, amid a secession push following an unauthorized independence referendum in the region in October.

Mendez de Vigo said the government will relinquish control when a new Catalan government takes office. However, he warned that the Spanish government won't tolerate any illegal acts and will be quick to pounce if Torra moves to further the independence bid.

Catalan separatist parties have defied the Spanish government for the past six months by continuing with efforts to secede from Spain, including proposing presidential candidates who faced legal proceedings over the attempt to secede. The most prominent is fugitive former president Carles Puigdemont.

Court rulings have repeatedly thwarted the separatists' ambitions because the constitution says Spain is "indivisible."

Catalonia has been without a president or government since a December regional election.