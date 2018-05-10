Global markets track Wall Street gains, oil prices advance

TOKYO (AP) - Global markets were higher Thursday, tracking solid overnight gains on Wall Street despite lingering concerns about the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and trade tensions between Asia and the U.S.

KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.1 percent in early trading to 5,539.46. Germany's DAX edged up 0.6 percent to 13,019.58. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.1 percent to 7,671.16. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures rising 0.1 percent at 24,533. S&P 500 futures were also up, gaining 0.2 percent at 2,701.20.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 percent to close at 22,497.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2 percent to 6,118.70 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.8 percent to 2,464.16. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up nearly 1.0 percent to 30,809.22 and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5 percent to 3,174.41. Shares were higher in most other markets apart from Singapore.

THE QUOTE: "Markets are trading within a range bound by a number of factors. Rising yields, a strengthening dollar and some geopolitical uncertainty aren't allowing it to run its own race. This is causing investors to tread with caution," Oriano Lizza, sales trader at CMC Markets in Singapore, said in a commentary

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 62 cents to $71.76 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It climbed $2.08, or 3 percent, to $71.14 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 66 cents to $77.87 per barrel.

CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 109.91 yen from 109.65 on Wednesday. The euro slipped to $1.1859 from $1.1877.