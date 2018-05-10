UK central bank keeps interest rates low as economy slows

LONDON (AP) - The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate on hold as a run of soft economic data has made it more cautious about the outlook for Britain.

The bank's rate-setting committee voted 7-2 on Thursday to keep the main rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, as widely expected in financial markets.

Just a few weeks ago, investors thought the bank would raise the rate by a quarter-point to its highest level since early 2009. However, that all changed after figures showed the economy barely grew in the first three months of the year and inflation fell by more than anticipated.

Many experts blame uncertainty related to Britain's exit from the European Union for the slowdown.