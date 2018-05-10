Poland, Czech leaders want more regional unity

Czech Republic President Milos Zeman, third left, his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda , second right, with First Ladies Ivana Zemanova, left, and Agata Kornhauser-Duda,attend the welcoming ceremony, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, May 10, 2018, at the start of Zeman's official visit to Poland. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - The presidents of Poland and the Czech Republic have called for closer cooperation among central European nations to defend their decision-making powers against pressure from European Union leaders.

Czech President Milos Zeman began his visit to Poland Thursday with a meeting with his Polish host Andrzej Duda.

The neighboring states have been critical of some EU policies - particularly a 2016 plan to redistribute thousands of migrants among member states by quota.

Zeman said Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary - members of the Visegrad Group - are under pressure to accept the views of the EU governing body, and should strengthen their unity to defend their own interests.