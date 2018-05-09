news

Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

20180509_ap_f31f37cb92d6489db3e6d541401c1e6b-0e47812afcdf4856acb815577699508c
Visitors look at Britain's Prince Harry's fiancee Meghan Markle, who is on display as wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Meghan Markle's figure. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) - Madame Tussauds London has unveiled a waxwork of Meghan Markle as it prepares for events marking her May 19 marriage to Prince Harry.

Visitors look at Britain´s Prince Harry´s fiancee Meghan Markle, who is on display as wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. As the world eyes are on the upcoming royal wedding, Madame Tussauds London unveils Meghan Markle´s figure. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Meghan Markle waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

The likeness of the American actress sports the emerald green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress she wore for the couple's engagement announcement. The waxwork will be placed beside one of Harry, which has been updated to add a beard.

The waxworks will first be displayed to the public on the day before the wedding, May 18.

The attraction said it will offer free entry to guests named Meghan or Harry on the day of the royal wedding - but only for one day.

Madame Tussauds London's sister attraction in New York is planning to reveal its Meghan figure on Wednesday.

Published: | Updated: