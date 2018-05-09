Flag-waving Malaysians cheer opposition election victory

Mahathir Mohamad, center, celebrates at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Official results from Malaysia's national election show the opposition alliance led by the country's former authoritarian ruler Mahathir Mohamad has won a majority in parliament, ending the 60-year rule of the National Front. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Supporters of Malaysia's new government are taking to the streets of Kuala Lumpur to celebrate their unexpected election victory.

People stood on roadsides waving the white, blue and red flag of the opposition alliance that triumphed in Wednesday's national election. Cars honked their horns as they sped past.

One woman waving the opposition flag said she hoped "We'll have a better Malaysia now. Malaysia reborn!"

Malaysian voters were angered by a corruption scandal involving Prime Minister Najib Razak and new taxes. The victory by the alliance led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad ends the ruling National Front's 60-year-old on power.