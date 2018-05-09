Militants who took over Indonesia detention center surrender

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesia's top security minister says dozens of Islamic militants who took over a detention center near Indonesia's capital, killing five officers, have surrendered to police.

The minister Wiranto, who goes by one name, said most of the prisoners surrendered before dawn Thursday following an ultimatum from security personnel.

The clash erupted Wednesday at the headquarters of the elite Mobile Brigade police in Depok, on Jakarta's southern outskirts, where four days earlier police arrested three Islamic militants they allege planned to attack the headquarters and other police stations in the same city.

Wiranto said 10 of about 155 inmates refused to surrender but were overcome by tear gas and smoke bombs.