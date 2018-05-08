Hamas aims for big turnout in next week's Gaza marches

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - A Hamas official says the militant group hopes to mobilize a large turnout for next week's Gaza border protests, the highlight of a campaign to break a decade-old blockade of the territory.

Ghazi Hamad said Tuesday that "there are many tools" to encourage participation, including making phone calls and offering more bus shuttles.

Weekly border protests began March 30 and are to culminate in two days of mass demonstrations next week. One, on Tuesday, marks the uprooting of Palestinians during the 1948 war over Israel's creation.

Hamas has sent mixed signals about a possible border breach.

Hamad says protests will continue "as a long-term strategy," saying it is "less expensive" than going into a military confrontation with Israel.

Forty protesters have been killed by Israeli fire.