Armenian parliament opens session to choose new PM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) - Armenia's parliament has opened a session to elect a prime minister, for which opposition lawmaker and protest leader Nikol Pashinian is the only nominee.

Supporters of opposition lawmaker Nikol Pashinian react in Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The Armenian opposition who is nearly certain to become the country´s prime minister says he will not seek political revenge in the wake of the past month of tensions. Pashinian, who led weeks of protests that attracted tens of thousands of people and forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign as premier, is expected to be chosen prime minister by parliament on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
The Republican Party, which has a majority of the seats in the chamber, said last week that it would support any candidate nominated by a third of the deputies and that it would not put forth its own candidate. That move appeared to ensure Pashinian would be chosen Tuesday.

Pashinian spearheaded weeks of huge protests that were lively but largely peaceful. The protests focused on frustration with widespread poverty and corruption in the country and on former President Serzh Sargsyan's becoming prime minister, which was seen as a maneuver to remain the country's leader indefinitely.

Sargsyan resigned the premiership six days after his appointment.

