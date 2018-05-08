Kim-Xi summit sends signal to Trump of China's key role

In this May 7, 2018, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Dalian, China. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

BEIJING (AP) - Analysts say this week's China-North Korea summit was intended at least partly to tell Washington that China remains a key factor ahead of a much anticipated meeting between the North's Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Kim seems to be looking for Chinese support in the talks, particularly his call for a "phased and synchronous" approach to denuclearization as opposed to Trump's demand for an immediate end to its nuclear programs, while China wants to protect its strategic interests.

Xi and Kim held talks Monday and Tuesday in the northern Chinese port of Dalian, the second time they've met in just over a month following Kim's unannounced trip to Beijing in late March, a powerful sign of the enduring relationship between the communist neighbors despite years of fraying ties.