Thousands say 'that's enough' to Turkey's Erdogan on Twitter

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves to members of his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) Party, during its weekly meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Erdogan has reacted angrily to a group of some 300 well-known French personalities who urged prominent Muslims, by signing a manifesto which was published in Le Parisien newspaper on Sunday, to denounce anti-Jewish and anti-Christian references in the Quran, Islam's holy book. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Thousands of people have taken to Twitter to say "enough" to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, opposing his bid to run for re-election on June 24.

"Tamam" - which roughly translate as "that's enough" - became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday hours after Erdogan, who has been in power for the past 15 years, said he would step aside "if my people say 'that's enough.'"

More than 480,000 tweets with the word "tamam" were posted by the late afternoon.

Three of Erdogan's rivals - Meral Aksener, Muharrem Ince and Temel Karamollaoglu - also joined the fray.

Erdogan called snap presidential and parliamentary elections a year and a half before schedule. The elections will usher in a new executive presidential system that increases the powers of the president.