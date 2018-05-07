UN says Afghan air raid in April killed 30 children

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The U.N. mission to Afghanistan says 30 children were among those killed in an Afghan air raid last month that officials said targeted insurgents.

The U.N. released a report Monday saying that a total of 36 people were killed in the April 2 attack, which it said targeted a religious ceremony attended by hundreds of men and boys in the Dashti Archi district of the northern Kunduz province. It says another 71 people were wounded, including 51 children.

The U.N. says it cannot confirm whether those killed were civilians, or whether the Taliban were present.

On the day of the attack, a Defense Ministry spokesman said the airstrike killed more than 30 Taliban fighters who were taking part in a military parade. Mohammad Radmanish said no civilians were present.