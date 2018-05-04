Sweden makes another arrest on terror charge

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been arrested for preparing an act of terror.

Lars Morand says the person, born in 1987, was arrested Friday in the southern Swedish city of Lund. Morand declined to elaborate further.

It was unclear whether the arrest was linked to three men - aged 29, 38 and 45 and holding passports from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan - who were arrested Monday in northern Sweden and Stockholm's northern suburbs on suspected terror-related activities.

